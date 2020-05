Trump says he won't wear face mask



Added: 15.05.2020 7:07 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.com



President Trump on Saturday said that he won’t wear a face mask, despite announcing new CDC guidelines suggesting all Americans wear one when in public. "I won't be doing it personally. It's a recommendation," the president said. Nikole Killion reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: President