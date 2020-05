Added: 15.05.2020 4:25 | 6 views | 0 comments

After over three years of near silence, former President Barack Obama unloaded on Republicans in Congress and the administration in a Tuesday video. Without naming names, Mr. Obama accused them of denying "the science of pandemics" while also formally endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden. Ed O'Keefe breaks down Mr. Obama's message to American voters.