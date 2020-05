Major Garrett sits down (remotely) with former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate on "The Takeout"

Added: 15.05.2020 4:47 | 6 views | 0 comments

Amid social distancing, Major Garrett and former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate meet remotely to discuss the federal coronavirus response efforts and whether the Trump administration has or hasn't done enough, on this week’s episode of "The Takeout."