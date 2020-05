Trump outlines three phases for reopening economy



Source: newspunch.com



President Trump announced new federal guidelines for reopening parts of the country at the Thursday coronavirus task force briefing. He outlined three phases designed to slowly get businesses up and running again, while also monitoring for a resurgence in cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that states need to have enough testing and medical equipment to respond to any possible resurgence. Paula Reid breaks down the president's plan. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President, Economy, LA Reid Tags: FED