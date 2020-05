Added: 15.05.2020 1:33 | 4 views | 0 comments

General Motors announced they are hiring a thousand new workers at their plant in Kokomo, Indiana, to help build 30,000 ventilators this summer. The move comes as car production in the U.S. has been shuttered and many workers have been furloughed or laid off. Norah O'Donnell recaps her report from Sunday's edition of "60 Minutes."