Added: 15.05.2020 1:52 | 4 views | 0 comments

This week saw another significant spike in unemployment claims. Just over 4 million Americans filed for unemployment, bringing the pandemic's five-week total to roughly 26 million people without jobs. President Trump recently signed off on nearly $500 billion extra in addition to the initial coronavirus stimulus package, designed to help mitigate the pandemic's blow to the economy. Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss what all of this means for the U.S. and American workers.