More than 20 million Americans lost their jobs in April as unemployment rate climbs 15%

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Sunday predicted the unemployment rate could go beyond 20%. The latest report shows unemployment has already climbed to nearly 15% and more than 20 million Americans lost their jobs in April. Nikole Killion reports.