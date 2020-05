Added: 13.05.2020 16:02 | 10 views | 0 comments

President Trump's former 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort has swapped prison for home confinement over fears of catching the coronavirus. Manafort is serving a 7.5-year sentence after being convicted on witness tampering and other charges uncovered during Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.