Multiple aides close to President Trump and Vice President Pence have now tested positive for the coronavirus, sending three top task force members into quarantine. But the president and vice president aren't self-isolating, as the White House seeks to mitigate the economic fallout from the pandemic. Weijia Jiang reports on how close Mr. Trump was to people who tested positive.