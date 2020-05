Added: 10.05.2020 15:05 | 1 views | 0 comments

In 1933, during the Great Depression, newly-elected President Franklin Delano Roosevelt confronted 25% unemployment, sweeping poverty, and the collapse of the banking system. His response would reshape the way the country thought about presidential leadership, and democracy itself. CBS News' John Dickerson talks with Roosevelt scholars Jonathan Alter, David Woolner and Susan Dunn about FDR and the presidency during crisis and war.