At the beginning of the 20th century, presidents spoke to the public in print, but in time transitioned to radio, newsreels and television, and now to social media. "Sunday Morning" special contributor Ted Koppel looks at how presidents have used the bully pulpit of media to campaign, to influence, and to steer the news agenda, from FDR’s Fireside Chats to Donald Trump’s tweets.