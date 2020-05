Added: 08.05.2020 19:37 | 9 views | 0 comments

Attorney General William Barr is weighing in on the Justice Department's stunning decision to drop the case against Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security adviser, who pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI in 2017. Now Barr is defending the move in an interview with CBS senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge. She joins CBSN to explain the latest developments.