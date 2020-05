Added: 07.05.2020 15:35 | 7 views | 0 comments

President Trump walked back his comments on phasing out the White House coronavirus task force Wednesday, stating that the advisory group would remain active but will shift its focus to economic recovery. While medical experts and lawmakers have argued for more testing before the country reopens, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said testing was not necessary for the entire population. Paula Reid reports on the latest pandemic response from the White House.