CNN demands Trump campaign stop running "false" and "deceptive" ad



Added: 05.05.2020 18:09 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: money.cnn.com



The ad, which touts Trump's response to the coronavirus, splices together CNN footage in a way that changes the meaning of an exchange between Wolf Blitzer and Sanjay Gupta. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »