Supreme Court holds historic oral arguments in teleconference



The U.S. Supreme Court is holding oral arguments via teleconference and allowed the public to listen in for the first time in history. Ilya Shapiro, director of the Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies at the Cato Institute, joined CBSN to discuss the significance. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Supreme Court