Gilead CEO says remdesivir could reach COVID-19 patients within days



Added: 03.05.2020



Source: www.counton2.com



Daniel O'Day said on "Face the Nation" that Gilead has donated its entire supply of remdesivir to be administered to hospitalized COVID-19 patients. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »