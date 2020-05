Joe Biden denies Tara Reade allegations



Source: newspunch.com



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden emphatically denied allegations that he sexually assaulted Tara Read, a former Senate staffer, in the early 1990s. Reade said she filed a complaint against Biden, but the former Vice President says he does not believe one exists. Biden has asked the Senate to release his records. Ed O'Keefe reports on the story.