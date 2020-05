Added: 01.05.2020 12:23 | 8 views | 0 comments

President Trump attacked China in a Thursday press conference, threatening the country with tariffs after accusing it of failing to stop the coronavirus outbreak. Also, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been recovering from COVID-19, said his country was past its virus peak. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.