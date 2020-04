Tampa mayor: I'm "optimistic" our city will be able to host 2021 Super Bowl

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans to begin reopening his state when its stay-at-home order expires Thursday. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, a Democrat, spoke to CBSN's Reena Ninan about why she thinks her community is ready to start opening and the prospect of hosting the Super Bowl in 2021.