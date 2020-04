Dr. LaPook reacts to Pence not wearing mask at Mayo Clinic



The White House has been pushing the idea that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over, with the administration’s message on full display when Vice President Mike Pence elected to not wear a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS This Morning" to react to Pence’s move and explain why the country should not "prematurely celebrate" the reopening of some states. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: White House