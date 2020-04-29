Navy extends investigation into coronavirus outbreak aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt



Acting navy secretary says in statement he has "unanswered questions" stemming from the initial inquiry into events that led to the removal of Capt. Brett Crozier from command of USS Roosevelt. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »