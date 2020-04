Expert breaks down how the pandemic affects the presidency



Source: www.democracynow.org



The coronavirus pandemic has upended the 2020 election season and has caused questions to surface about what a president really has to be prepared for and how they should be prepared for it. Political analyst John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how he thinks the role of president will be looked at from now on.