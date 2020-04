Added: 29.04.2020 13:50 | 6 views | 0 comments

Voters in Ohio and parts of Maryland went to the polls on Tuesday, though many elected to vote by mail over coronavirus concerns. Only three states and D.C. are holding their scheduled primaries, while others have either postponed or expanded to a postal vote system. New York became the first state to cancel it altogether. Ed O'Keefe reports on how officials are trying to balance public health with participatory democracy.