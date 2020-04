Added: 28.04.2020 0:19 | 7 views | 0 comments

Poultry farmers in Delaware and Maryland say they are being forced to destroy 2 million chickens because there aren't enough healthy employees to process them. This follows a warning by the head of Tyson Foods, who said the nation's food supply chain is breaking down as the coronavirus sweeps through meat packing plants. Manuel Bojorquez has a look.