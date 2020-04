Remembering Desert One, 40 years later



Source: www.reuters.com



In April 1980, the U.S. woke up to the grim news that a mission to free 52 American hostages being held by Iran ended in disaster. Then-President Carter announced that Desert One, the code name for a mission everyday Americans did not even know existed before that day, was terminated after two rescue helicopters collided, resulting in the death of eight service members. Catherine Herridge looks back at the failed mission. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Iran Tags: President