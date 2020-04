Las Vegas mayor under fire for push to reopen without plan



Source: www.reviewjournal.com



Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been criticized by Nevada's governor for suggesting to let businesses compete with each other to see who can keep customers the safest amid her push to lift the city's pandemic lockdown. Goodman has yet to outline a plan for reopening herself. Jamie Yuccas speaks to a local bar owner who says he at least hopes the governor will set a date on when the state might reopen. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Las Vegas Tags: Fire