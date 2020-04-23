Added: 23.04.2020 12:46 | 7 views | 0 comments

Without a federal mandate, each state is free to open as conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic dictate, leaving a number of them to fight a political battle as well. Georgia and Oklahoma are pushing forward with soft reopenings beginning Friday, despite not meeting federal guidelines. Florida will also open some beaches Friday. Meanwhile, Wisconsin saw its largest jump in cases since the pandemic began, possibly tied to an outbreak at a meatpacking plant. Mark Strassmann breaks down where some states stand in their fight against the coronavirus.