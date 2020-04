Trump plans temporary immigration ban over coronavirus



Added: 21.04.2020



Source: www.washingtontimes.com



President Trump announced that he was temporarily suspending immigration to the U.S. in a Monday night tweet. Mr. Trump cited the "invisible enemy" of the coronavirus and the need to protect jobs, although the U.S. has the most reported cases in the world by far. Weijia Jiang breaks down what the ban may entail and what questions are still left after the president's surprise announcement.