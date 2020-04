Added: 21.04.2020 12:50 | 7 views | 0 comments

The health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in serious question Tuesday morning after he failed to appear at a major public celebration. Unconfirmed reports say Kim had heart surgery and may be fighting for his life. The last time he was seen in public was April 11, meeting with top advisers. Ramy Inocencio says the world doesn't know yet if the leader is alive, sick or even dead.