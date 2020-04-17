Experts warn more coronavirus testing needed as deaths top 32,000



America is falling behind on coronavirus testing, but New Jersey is the country's first to use a new saliva based kit that delivers results within 48 hours. Mola Lenghi has the latest. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »