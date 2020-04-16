Added: 16.04.2020 19:19 | 7 views | 0 comments

Bernie Sanders joins Tony Dokoupil for his first network TV interview since endorsing Joe Biden. After dropping out of the 2020 race and backing his former rival, Sanders said he believes the vast majority of his supporters will rally behind Biden in November. Although Sanders acknowledged that "everybody in American knows" how different the two are, he stressed that the "choice is pretty clear" when deciding between Biden and President Donald Trump. The Vermont senator is also asked about his thoughts regarding the recent sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden, reportedly stemming from a 1993 encounter with a Senate aide. Biden's campaign has denied the allegation, calling it "untrue" and saying the alleged incident "absolutely did not happen."