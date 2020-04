Added: 16.04.2020 12:42 | 6 views | 0 comments

President Trump is holding a call with the governors of all 50 states on Thursday, and is planning to announce a handful of states that can ease social distancing ahead of his own May 1 deadline. However, top health advisers insist that more widespread testing is needed before decisions like that can be made. Paula Reid breaks down the latest information coming from the White House coronavirus task force.