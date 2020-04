Added: 16.04.2020 12:58 | 6 views | 0 comments

In a recent letter sent to the White House coronavirus task force, Association of American Medical Colleges President Dr. David Skorton called for more federal involvement in the COVID-19 testing process. Americans are still having trouble accessing tests, which Skorton says are necessary to understand what the country is "dealing with." Dr. Tara Narula speaks to Skorton about his warning to the White House.