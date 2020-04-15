Added: 15.04.2020 12:37 | 10 views | 0 comments

After several heated remarks this week, President Trump seemingly reversed course and conceded that governors could decide when their states reopen themselves. He promised at Tuesday's task force briefing that the White House would issue revised social distancing guidelines, and said he is singling out over 20 states to reopen first, potentially before May. Paula Reid is at the White House, where some health experts in Mr. Trump's own task force warn that the president's goal could be overly optimistic.