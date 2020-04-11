ï»¿Saturday, 11 April 2020
De Blasio donor secures $119 million deal to supply medical equipment to NYC
Added: 10.04.2020 23:40 | 6 views | 0 comments
Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk
A major donor to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's failed presidential campaign has secured a $119 million deal to supply the city with medical equipment. Gabriel Sandoval, a reporter for The City, joins CBSN to discuss the contract.
