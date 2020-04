Added: 09.04.2020 14:20 | 8 views | 0 comments

Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, giving Joe Biden a clear route to the Democratic nomination. Sanders told his supporters his path to victory was "virtually impossible," and that continuing his campaign would interfere with the fight against coronavirus. Ed O'Keefe explains how the Vermont senator intends to keep fighting for his platform despite pulling himself out of the running for 2020.