President Trump turned his ire to the World Health Organization, threatening to pull U.S. funding after blaming the organization for the coronavirus' global spread. While the organization labeled the virus a global health emergency in January, Mr. Trump claims he was not aware of memos written by one of his advisers in late January into February that warned of a full blown pandemic. Ben Tracy is at the White House where Mr. Trump's task force is working to mitigate the worst of the pandemic's effects.