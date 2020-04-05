Fauci says coronavirus deaths will keep rising even as new U.S. cases stabilize



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the U.S. is "struggling" to get the spread of coronavirus under control. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »