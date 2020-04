Added: 01.04.2020 13:40 | 5 views | 0 comments

California Governor Gavin Newsom sits down with CBS News' Anna Werner to discuss the state's latest tally of over 8,500 reported coronavirus cases. Newsom credited the state's "early actions" for the number, low compared to New York's 76,000 confirmed cases. What he is worried most about, Newsom revealed, was public fatigue over social distancing guidelines pushing people to brush them off, possibly lengthening the pandemic as a result.