The 2020 Census: America is down for the count



Added: 29.03.2020 21:18 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.businessinsider.com



The once-in-a-decade enumeration of everyone in America has been launched — and pandemic or not, the work of the Census Bureau will go on. Chip Reid talks with Census Director Steve Dillingham, and with other public officials and social activists, about the importance of participating in the census, which — in a time of pandemic — can be fulfilled by phone, email and online. To fill out your census information online, go to 2020census.gov. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Steve-O