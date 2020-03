The definition of leadership



What does effective leadership look like during a crisis? With governors of states struggling with a global pandemic far out in front of the president in response to COVID-19, correspondent Martha Teichner talks with Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, chairman of the National Governors Association, and with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, about when governors take the lead in turbulent times – in this case, a defining event for our generation. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » ISIS, President Tags: Maryland