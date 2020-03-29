Transcript: Gianrico Farrugia on "Face the Nation"



Added: 29.03.2020 17:22 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.businessinsider.com



The following is a transcript of an interview with Mayo Clinic CEO Gianrico Farrugia that aired Sunday, March 29, 2020, on "Face the Nation." More in feeds.cbsnews.com »