ï»¿Saturday, 28 March 2020
Trump at odds with U.S. governors on end to pandemic precautions

As the Trump administration's 15-day "slow the spread" initiative comes to an end on Monday, the president told governors that he is planning to categorize every county in America as high, medium or low risk as part of his push to reopen the economy sooner. The goal was met with resistance by medical experts as well as an increasing number of governors who are issuing shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders as the virus spreads. Paula Reid reports on how the administration is dealing with the outbreak from the White House.

Tags: White House, President, Economy



