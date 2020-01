Meadows: Republicans would face “political repercussions” for breaking with Trump during trial

In an interview with “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell, Congressman Mark Meadows said there would be repercussions if Republicans break with President Donald Trump on impeachment. O’Donnell sat down with impeachment defense surrogates Representatives Meadows, Doug Collins, Elise Stefanik and Debbie Lesko.