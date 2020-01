Added: 27.01.2020 18:19 | 11 views | 0 comments

Video obtained by CBS News appears to show President Trump ordering the removal of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch at an April 2018 dinner, a year before she was forced out of her position in Ukraine. In the recording, Rudy Giuliani's former associate, Lev Parnas, is heard describing Yovanovitch as a potential risk. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joined CBSN with the latest.