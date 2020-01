Amy Klobuchar's daughter speaks with voters



Source: www.nationalreview.com



While she's off the campaign trail to attend the impeachment trial in Washington, Senator Amy Klobuchar is sending her daughter to Iowa to speak with voters ahead of the upcoming caucuses. CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erikson is in Des Moines and joined CBSN with details. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » PC, NATO Tags: Washington