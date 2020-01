Added: 24.01.2020 2:06 | 10 views | 0 comments

One of President Trump's staunchest defenders spoke out after he was snubbed for a role on the president's team of impeachment advisors. Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz said he suspects the move may be "brush back" after he voted to curb the President from taking further military action against Iran. Politico reporter Marianne Levine joins CBSN with the details.