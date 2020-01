What Senators are doing out of the view of impeachment cameras

The televised feed of President Trump's impeachment trial is controlled by the Senate production staff, meaning the actions of the senators listening to the trial are out of the view of cameras. CBS News political reporter Grace Segers spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" about what's happening out of frame.