Tense moment between Sanders and Warren reignites dialogue over role of gender in 2020 race

Added: 23.01.2020 17:25 | 15 views | 0 comments

A heated moment between Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders caught on camera is bringing the role of gender back into the dialogue surrounding the 2020 presidential race. CBS News 2020 campaign reporters Cara Korte and Zak Hudak join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with the latest on the feud from Des Moines, Iowa.