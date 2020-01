What is Chief Justice Roberts' role in impeachment trial?



Source: nypost.com



Chief Justice John Roberts was sworn in Thursday to preside over the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. How he navigates the political and partisan fight could have a profound impact on Americans' views of the federal judiciary. Jan Crawford reports on why the trial is a unique opportunity for him. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: FED